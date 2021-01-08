ValuEngine Lowers South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SJI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,019,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,878 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 688,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,413,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 457,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

