ValuEngine Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IMBI stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 173.31% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $109.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the third quarter valued at $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.