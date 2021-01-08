ValuEngine Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.15.

NYSE HLT opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

