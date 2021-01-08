ValuEngine Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of ELYS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $94.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,514.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

