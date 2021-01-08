ValuEngine Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
Shares of ELYS opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $94.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88.
About Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
