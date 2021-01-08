ValuEngine Lowers Copa (NYSE:CPA) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Copa will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 132.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Copa by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 36.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,889 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

