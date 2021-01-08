ValuEngine Lowers Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.19.

CLSD stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

