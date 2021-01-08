ValuEngine Lowers Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Brookfield Property REIT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. Brookfield Property REIT has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

In other Brookfield Property REIT news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $3,463,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPYU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $126,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

