ValuEngine Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TSN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.73.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.