ValuEngine Downgrades QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

QDMI stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. QDM International has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12.

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

QDM International Inc focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available.

