ValuEngine Downgrades Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) to Hold

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNTX. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Manitex International stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.16. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Equities analysts expect that Manitex International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

