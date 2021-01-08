ValuEngine Downgrades CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CTPCY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64.
CITIC Company Profile
