ValuEngine Downgrades CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CTPCY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.