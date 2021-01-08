ValuEngine Downgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Sell

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.