ValuEngine Downgrades Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Sell

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $139.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Braxton Carter II purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Assurant by 4,989.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $1,180,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Assurant by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

