Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Sells 699 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June makes up 1.4% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 111,119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJUN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

