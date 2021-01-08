Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $9.06 Million in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 255,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 5.7% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of FNOV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $35.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.