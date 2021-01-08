Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,804,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 598,100 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. 45,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,906. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.