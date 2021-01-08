Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ESGU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.29. 9,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,002. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.29.

