Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $725.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $724.76 million to $726.70 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $683.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.68 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.50. 143,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,564. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,324 shares of company stock worth $1,735,618. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

