Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

VLY traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.64. 24,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,011. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

In related news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

