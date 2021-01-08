Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of VLO traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.03.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

