Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS VLEEY remained flat at $$19.12 during trading on Friday. 15,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,187. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

