Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 282,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 233,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

