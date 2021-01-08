V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $106.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised V.F. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.79.

NYSE:VFC opened at $88.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -679.08, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Insiders sold a total of 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

