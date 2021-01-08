Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.20 Million

Brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post sales of $242.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.89 million to $246.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $960.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.92 million to $964.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15.

A number of research firms have commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

