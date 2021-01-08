USDX [Lighthouse] Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $626,726.73 and $1,243.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,711.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.31 or 0.01074149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00038238 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002163 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001470 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

