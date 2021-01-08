Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Up 9.1%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s stock price shot up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. 1,543,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,861,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

