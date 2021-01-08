United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

NYSE:URI traded up $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.68. 1,021,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.55. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 5,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

