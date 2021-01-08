United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $256.39

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $256.39 and last traded at $254.06, with a volume of 17684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.57.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.22.

The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.55.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 110.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Rentals by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in United Rentals by 178.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 117,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

