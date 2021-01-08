United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 2,207,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,691,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,075,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 982,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 265,844 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.