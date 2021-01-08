United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) vs. Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Financial Review

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of United Health Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Health Products and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25% Zimmer Biomet 0.52% 10.07% 4.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for United Health Products and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 1 4 17 2 2.83

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $155.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.54%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than United Health Products.

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Health Products and Zimmer Biomet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.98 billion 4.14 $1.13 billion $7.87 20.24

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats United Health Products on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and office based technology products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

