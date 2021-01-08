United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. United Fire Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.26. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,367. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $47.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in United Fire Group by 998.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

