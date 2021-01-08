Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UFI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Unifi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of UFI stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,102. Unifi has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Unifi will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Unifi by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Unifi by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,068 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

