Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Up 9.1%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)’s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 155,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 193,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

UFI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Unifi in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unifi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Unifi alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile (NYSE:UFI)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.