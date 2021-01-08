UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Given a €8.80 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UCG. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.25 ($10.88).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

