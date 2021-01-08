Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.