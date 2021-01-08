UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.63

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.63 and last traded at $73.35, with a volume of 1623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,495. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

