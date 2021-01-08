UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 85,856,558 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.18.

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

