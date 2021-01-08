UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $3,850,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.