UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Sells $3,850,000.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 107,367 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 82,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

