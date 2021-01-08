UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.10

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 28354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

