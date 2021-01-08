Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.01, with a volume of 1063720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 743,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 221,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 86.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $99.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

