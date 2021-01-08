Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $56.13 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $56.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,353 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 301.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 81,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 61,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 802.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

