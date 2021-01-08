U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

NYSE:SLCA opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $618.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.88. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 111.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.