U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $100.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE USPH opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. UBS Group AG increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

