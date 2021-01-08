U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading 10.2% Higher

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.12. 1,909,002 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,012,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.23% and a negative net margin of 106.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

