U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 106.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

