Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Twitter stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 160,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,161,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,168 shares of company stock worth $14,622,523 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

