Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini traded as high as $16.46 and last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 4845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPC. BidaskClub lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Tutor Perini Company Profile (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

