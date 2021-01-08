Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tucows and Phunware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50

Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 3.81% 17.09% 3.70% Phunware -104.60% -445.58% -47.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $337.14 million 2.31 $15.40 million N/A N/A Phunware $19.15 million 3.52 -$12.87 million ($0.35) -3.91

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 14.38, indicating that its share price is 1,338% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tucows beats Phunware on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing. Its product portfolio comprises enterprise mobile software, including content management, location-based services, marketing automation, business intelligence and analytics, alerts, notifications and messaging, audience engagement, and audience monetization, as well as vertical solutions, which are off-the-shelf, iOS-, and Android-based mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services; and cryptonetworking, as well as MaaS software application frameworks that pre-integrates all of its MaaS software ingredients for use within mobile application portfolios, solutions, and services. The company also offers application transactions for mobile audience building, user acquisition application discovery, audience engagement, and audience monetization, which includes re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases through insertion orders. In addition, it provides data, including re-occurring and one-time application transaction media campaigns and recurring data licensing for one-to-one, indoor and outdoor, and consumer targeting across global position system, high-and low-density Wifi, and physical and virtual beacons. The company has partnership with GAIN Innovation for government contract bids in Texas. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

