Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Up 6.6%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.58. 156,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 129,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 519,999 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 669.5% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 61.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

