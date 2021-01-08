Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

TRMK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,702. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 50.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $4,320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 438.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 186,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

